CallTower Launches Rebiller Model for Microsoft Teams
CallTower adds Rebiller Model for Microsoft Teams after finding success with Cisco Webex Calling ModelSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, the launch of their Rebiller Model for Microsoft Teams. This model creates additional revenue opportunity while complying with federal regulations, allowing for quoting and billing CallTower services on VAR/MSP/ISV invoice.
The goal behind the Rebiller Model, as CallTower replicated from the successful implementation of the Cisco Webex model, is to enhance the experience and benefits for entities selling CallTower offerings. CallTower's Microsoft VAR/MSP/ISV Partners can now exclusively deliver a seamless global solution with invoice to their customers while continuing to leverage CallTower for onboarding and 24/7/365 support.
“In today's market climate, increased collaboration between provider and seller is crucial," noted CallTower CRO William Rubio. "We're excited to be able to offer such a robust billing model that is simple to support the continued success of our sellers that provide critical assistance to their customers and clients.”
CallTower recently announced its acquisition of OneStream Networks, a Rochester, New York-based global leader in voice solutions. In joining forces, CallTower will deliver a broader range of global communication solutions and services to existing and future customers. This acquisition will also deliver additional innovative communication pathways for cloud solutions with international data centers, increased service offerings and superior customer experience.
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.
For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com
Kade Marketing Coordinator
CallTower
kherbert@calltower.com