The International Perfume Foundation Opens Branch in China

Chen Li Morisset, Chairman IPF China

The International Perfume Foundation (IPF) joined hands with Rose Road Group·Youlan International Women’s Institute (R&Y) to open a branch office in Beijing.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the International Perfume Foundation (IPF) joined hands with Rose Road Group·Youlan International Women’s Institute (R&Y) to open a branch office for IPF in Beijing, authorising Ms. Li Chen Morisset, the president of R&Y, as IPF Chair for China.

Official annoucement was made at Tous au Parfum, in Paris on July 1
IPF China’s Objectives include certifying Natural Perfumery’s growing Community with new Sustainable Standards (SEOS) in respect with the New Luxury Code, Educating Students, Perfumers, etc. through IPF Natural Perfumery Teacher's Academy, and Defending Values of Quality and Sustainability. In addition, IPF China will be a bridge for global perfume brands and perfumers to enter China, and IPF France will help Chinese designers create their own perfumes and perfume brands.

About Ms Li Chen Morisset: President of Rose Road Group, Executive President of Phyt's China Founder of China Organic Beauty Association (CABIO) with more than 30 years’ experience in beauty and cosmetic industry, Chen Li Morisset is a business leader who introduced French organic luxury brands to China, promoting naturopathic, organic lifestyles. She is author of several books: "Chinese Cosmetics Encyclopedia (Aroma)", "Paris Sense of Smell", and "Rose Road". She’s one of the editors-in-chief of "Modern Practical Cosmetology" published by China Science and Technology Press and created a number of market operation systems such as "Aromatic SPA", "Aromatherapy Yoga" and "Postpartum Recovery System".

About IPF: Founded by Creezy Courtoy in 1995, The International Perfume Foundation (IPF) is the first organization to preserve the heritage of perfume while advocating for its beautiful future. Creezy Courtoy received UNESCO High Patronage for her project The Perfume Road. IPF main activities are Education, Certification and Research. The IPF Natural Perfumery Teacher's Academy has the best teachers and the most complete education program.
IPF has set very high standards for certification in compliance with Sustainable Essential Oil Standards (SEOS) and the New Luxury Code and certifies the entire perfume supply chain from growers and processors to natural perfumers including schools and retailers.
