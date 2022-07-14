HONOLULU HAWAII REALTOR ® MARYJO McGILLICUDDY IS A CERTIFIED MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP)
It is imperative for me to be able to assist our Military families in every way possible. My goal is to make it as easy as possible for them to make a smooth transition when relocating to Hawaii.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaryJo McGillicuddy is a passionate, patient, caring, understanding, and responsive Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker in Honolulu, Hawaii.
MaryJo was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and grew up as a military brat. She lived in New Mexico, the Philippines, and Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio and was an exchange student at the University of London, England. MaryJo says, “I studied marketing and lived among students from all over the world. It was a fantastic experience for me! I absolutely loved it. It made me realize I wanted those kinds of experiences in my future.”
MaryJo later met her husband, Paul, who was a pilot in the Air Force and over the next 26 years they had their fair share of PCS moves:
1989 Alamogordo NM (Holloman AF)
1989 Clovis NM (Cannon AFB)
1990 Lakenheath Air Base, England
1992 Alamogordo NM (Holloman AFB)
1995 Ramstein AB - Germany
1997 Alabama (Maxwell AB)
1998-2002 Phoenix AZ (Luke AFB)
1999 - 2000 Korea (Kunsan - Deployed 1 year)
2002 - Wash DC (Ft McNair)
2003 - Pentagon
2005 - Alabama (Maxwell AB)
2008 - Pentagon
2010 - California (Beale AFB)
2012 - Wash DC (Paul Deployed 1 year)
2013 - Hawaii (Hickam AB - Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam)
2015 - Retired – Made Hawaii HOME
MaryJo and her husband Paul are still very committed to serving the Military community. “Our Military members and their families are stationed all around the globe. I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification not only to continue my education in Real Estate, but the Military community here in Hawaii is enormous; it was imperative for me to be able to assist our Military families in every way possible. I want them to know that I am here for them. I’ve been in their shoes. My goal is to make it as easy as possible for them to make a smooth transition when relocating to Hawaii. I consider their time restraints, their pets, and their immediate desire to be settled in their own home. We can start the process of finding their island home even before they move. Military personnel, their families, civilian employees, and support staff generate billions of dollars every year for our local economy."
The cities that Mary Jo covers are
• Honolulu (339,421)
• East Honolulu (47,540)
• Pearl City (45,605)
• Hilo (45,056)
• Waipahu (39,469)
• Kailua (37,586)
• Kaneohe (33,841)
• Kahului (31,336)
• Mililani Town (27,562)
• Ewa (25,641)
• Kapolei (21,411)
Military Bases that MaryJo covers:
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
Wheeler Army Airfield
Schofield Barracks
Tripler Army Medical Center
Marine Corps Base Hawaii
United States Coast Guard Honolulu
And all other satellite installations in Hawaii.
"Assisting the Military and their families in buying or selling their homes is important to me and I am always available to be of service."
