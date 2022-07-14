Submit Release
2022 Maryland Dairy Princess Crowned

60th Annual Pageant held in Frederick 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 14, 2022)- A new Maryland Dairy Princess was crowned on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Frederick. The 2022 winner of the 60-year old pageant is Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie of Carroll County and the Alternate Dairy Princess winner is Kaitlyn Bradley of Dorchester County. Osborn-Wotthlie will spend the next year traveling across Maryland to promote the Maryland dairy industry with Bradley assisting as needed. Participants were judged on a personal interview, a short speech called a “milk toast,” a creative skit and  performance.

During the event Maryland Agriculture Secretary Bartenfelder congratulated all the participants for being ambassadors for the state’s dairy industry while giving thanks to the outgoing Princess Elizabeth Karides for her commitment to raising awareness of all things dairy over the last year. 

“Elizabeth has done an outstanding job representing the Maryland dairy industry,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “Throughout her reign as the Maryland Dairy Princess, she has worked to bring awareness of all things dairy through appearances, articles and involvement in events. Congratulations on a job well done! I am confident that Morgan will represent the industry well.” 

 For more information on the Maryland Dairy Princess Pageant, please click here:marylanddairyprincess.org

###

Pictured above from left to right are Richard F. Colburn of MDA, Alternate Dairy Princess Kaitlyn Bradley, MDA Secretary  Joe Bartenfelder, and 2002 Princess Winner Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie.

