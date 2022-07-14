North Central Washington cities join Revenue’s combined licensing

Elmer City, Nespelem, Pateros are final local licensing partnerships in region

OLYMPIA, Wash. – July 14, 2022 – A trio of North Central Washington communities will join Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS) this summer to streamline application, renewal, and account management for business in the region.

Elmer City – July 14.

Nespelem – July 28.

Pateros – Aug. 25.

All three cities are in Okanogan County, Washington’s largest county by area and home to 42,000 residents.

By the end of 2022, Revenue will add combined licensing partnerships with seven more Washington cities and towns to complete the agency’s work offering free business licensing administration services to all eligible municipalities statewide. BLS continues to support more than 200 local partners with free training and resources for their local licensing work.

Find the list of all BLS local partners on the City license endorsements page.

