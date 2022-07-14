PennDOT Announces Public Meeting and Virtual Plans Display for Route 2040 East Main Street Reconstruction Improvement Project in Uniontown, Fayette County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a live virtual public meeting virtual plans display for the roadway reconstruction improvement project on Route 2040 (East Main Street) located in City of Uniontown, Fayette County.

The virtual public meeting will be held:

Date: July 21, 2022



Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Platform: Microsoft Teams Live

Link: Route 2040 Reconstruction Improvement Project

This virtual meeting will include a short presentation to introduce the project, plus an opportunity for participants to directly share their concerns and questions via moderated chat discussions with the project team. In addition to the live presentation, project information will be posted to the PennDOT website.

The scope of work is the replacement of the bridge that carries Route 2040 (East Main Street) over Redstone Creek. The project is located between Pennsylvania Avenue and East Church Street.

The information on the Route 2040 over Redstone Creek Bridge Replacement Project including a short overview and an online comment form is also available online. The page will be active from July 21 through August 04 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Fayette County box, and then choose the Route 2040 over Redstone Creek Bridge Replacement Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Baker, at 724.430.4439 or chrisbaker@pa.gov.

The purpose of the virtual public meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Chris Baker, at 724.430.4439 or chrisbaker@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

