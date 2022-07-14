Route 837 West Seventh Avenue Closure Begins Monday in West Homestead

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a closure on West Seventh Avenue (Route 837) in West Homestead Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, West Seventh Avenue (Route 837) will be closed in each direction between Route 885 and West Eighth Avenue (near the WHEMCO Steel Casting Inc. building) through early August as crews perform a full concrete roadway reconstruction. Traffic will be detoured in each direction:

Detour

South of Closure

From northbound Route 837, take the ramp to northbound Route 885 (Glenwood Bridge)

Continue across the Glenwood Bridge

After crossing the bridge continue following northbound Route 885 (Second Avenue)

Turn right onto Hazelwood Avenue

Turn right onto Browns Hill Road

Continue across the Homestead Grays Bridge

Follow to West Eighth Avenue

End Detour



North of Closure

From southbound Route 837 (West Eighth Avenue), turn left onto the Homestead Grays Bridge

Continue onto Browns Hill Road

Turn left onto Hazelwood Avenue

Turn left onto southbound Route 885 (Second Avenue)

Follow Second Avenue across the Glenwood Bridge

Take the ramp to Route 837 (Glass Run Road/Carson Street/Homestead)

Turn left onto Glass Run Road

Turn left onto northbound Route 885

Take the ramp to southbound Route 837 (Homestead)

End Detour



Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic will occur on West Seventh Avenue at the intersection with West Eighth Avenue (at the BP Gas Station) from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 8 p.m. Sunday night. Police and flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Golden Triangle will conduct concrete pavement reconstruction work.

The full concrete reconstruction on this $5.72 million project stretches approximately one mile on Route 837 (West Seventh Avenue/West Eighth Avenue) between Neel Streel and the Glenwood Bridge interchange. During construction, the road will close in three separate locations, requiring detours along West Seventh Avenue and West Eighth Avenue until work concludes in the fall of 2022. The closures will not occur simultaneously.

