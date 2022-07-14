MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

07/14/2022

King of Prussia, PA – MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.





The work locations are:

U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) between Rolling Road and Bella Vista Road; and

State Road between U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) and Terwood Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.







MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









