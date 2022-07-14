Submit Release
MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

07/14/2022

King of Prussia, PA – MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.  


The work locations are:

  • U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) between Rolling Road and Bella Vista Road; and
  • State Road between U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) and Terwood Road. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



