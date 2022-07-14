OATI Webinar Demonstrates Industry’s Premier CTRM Solution
webCTRM™ provides unified, cross-commodity trading and risk management capabilities
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc., hosted a webinar on Tuesday, July 12, that featured webCTRM™, the energy industry's premier Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) system. Both current and prospective OATI customers were able to participate in a demonstration to see how the webCTRM solution works, learn its key features and ask questions.
— Salah Khuhro, OATI VP of Sales
The webinar explained the unique capabilities of webCTRM and how it controls all facets of a trade, including Positions, P&L, Risk Management and Settlements. This multi-commodity system streamlines trading of all commodities, including Power, Gas, RECs, Oil, Coal, and even Non-energy Commodities.
“The key is that webCTRM handles the entire trading lifecycle of any commodity,” says Salah Khuhro, OATI VP of Sales. “Whatever the commodity, our groundbreaking webCTRM solution speeds up, simplifies and secures every aspect of the trade including trade execution, risk management, settlements and post-trade analysis.”
OATI webCTRM works seamlessly with the company’s other premier solutions, such as OATI webTrader™ and can also be used with third-party integrators. “When used in conjunction with OATI webTrader, there is no need for third-party integration,” says Khuhro. “Whether you are trading energy or any other commodity, webCTRM captures and executes trades, analyzes realized or unrealized P&L, monitors bi-directional credit risks, provides checks and balances, provides insights into what contributed to increased or decreased trade values, and can programmatically create and distribute invoices and reports.”
The OATI webCTRM includes a comprehensive market and credit risk solution for assessing, hedging, and modeling risk. “OATI webCTRM combines deal capture, processing, and management that optimize trading strategies based on actual market quotes, rather than historical data,” notes Khuhro. “Overall, it provides you unified, cross-commodity trading and risk management capabilities that you can be confident are truly market based.”
To learn more, contact sales@oati.net.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Jerry Dempsey
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
+1 763-201-2000
email us here