OATI Webinar Demonstrates Industry’s Premier CTRM Solution

OATI Logo

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

webCTRM™ provides unified, cross-commodity trading and risk management capabilities

Overall, it provides you unified, cross-commodity trading and risk management capabilities that you can be confident are truly market based.”
— Salah Khuhro, OATI VP of Sales
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc., hosted a webinar on Tuesday, July 12, that featured webCTRM™, the energy industry’s premier Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) system. Both current and prospective OATI customers were able to participate in a demonstration to see how the webCTRM solution works, learn its key features and ask questions.

The webinar explained the unique capabilities of webCTRM and how it controls all facets of a trade, including Positions, P&L, Risk Management and Settlements. This multi-commodity system streamlines trading of all commodities, including Power, Gas, RECs, Oil, Coal, and even Non-energy Commodities.

“The key is that webCTRM handles the entire trading lifecycle of any commodity,” says Salah Khuhro, OATI VP of Sales. “Whatever the commodity, our groundbreaking webCTRM solution speeds up, simplifies and secures every aspect of the trade including trade execution, risk management, settlements and post-trade analysis.”

OATI webCTRM works seamlessly with the company’s other premier solutions, such as OATI webTrader™ and can also be used with third-party integrators. “When used in conjunction with OATI webTrader, there is no need for third-party integration,” says Khuhro. “Whether you are trading energy or any other commodity, webCTRM captures and executes trades, analyzes realized or unrealized P&L, monitors bi-directional credit risks, provides checks and balances, provides insights into what contributed to increased or decreased trade values, and can programmatically create and distribute invoices and reports.”

The OATI webCTRM includes a comprehensive market and credit risk solution for assessing, hedging, and modeling risk. “OATI webCTRM combines deal capture, processing, and management that optimize trading strategies based on actual market quotes, rather than historical data,” notes Khuhro. “Overall, it provides you unified, cross-commodity trading and risk management capabilities that you can be confident are truly market based.”

To learn more, contact sales@oati.net.

-###-

About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

Jerry Dempsey
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
+1 763-201-2000
email us here

You just read:

OATI Webinar Demonstrates Industry’s Premier CTRM Solution

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jerry Dempsey
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
+1 763-201-2000
Company/Organization
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
3660 Technology Drive NE
Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55418
United States
+1 763-201-2000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines. OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

www.oati.com

More From This Author
OATI Webinar Demonstrates Industry’s Premier CTRM Solution
EIDSN and OATI Launch Parallel Flow Visualization
View All Stories From This Author