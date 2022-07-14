Soli Solutions CEO Leslie Participates in Understanding Carbon Offsets Panel

Submit Release
Businesses can get a return on the investment, which then they can further invest in more offsets and other technologies and hopefully spur this whole dynamic marketplace in carbon that we need. ”
— Bill Leslie, CEO
CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, announces the availability of the recent Aspen Ideas Festival panel video regarding carbon offsets.

The panel session entitled “Understanding Carbon Offsets: Benefits, Pitfalls and What Will Really Facilitate Net-Zero,” and was moderated by Greg Gershuny, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Energy and Environment Program. Panelists, along with CEO Leslie, were Kristina Friedman, Head of Global Environmental, Social, and Governance Strategy at PayPal and Linda Kelly, SVP of Programs & Partnerships at Carbonfund.org. The session took place on Tuesday, June 28.

“Businesses can get a return on the investment, which then they can further invest in more offsets and other technologies and hopefully spur this whole dynamic marketplace in carbon that we need,” stated Leslie.

In addition to Leslie’s participation on the panel, Soli Solutions was an underwriter of the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Below is the link to the “Understanding Carbon Offsets : Benefits, Pitfalls and What Will Really Facilitate Net-Zero” session: https://www.aspenideas.org/sessions/understanding-carbon-offsets-benefits-pitfalls-and-what-will-really-facilitate-net-zero


About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.

Visit Aspen Ideas Festival at https://www.aspenideas.org

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


