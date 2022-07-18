Cinema Giants Ink New Deal With The Boxoffice Company Following The Release of Its new Boost Ecommerce Platform

The exhibition-specific SaaS platform proved to be a boon to Cinépolis and CGR when they saw it could help them launch a website and sell tickets in days.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxoffice Company , a global provider of e-commerce solutions for exhibitors over the last fifteen years and affiliate of the Webedia Group, secured several new deals with cinema giants Cinépolis , Landmark Theatres, and CGR.Since the pandemic, over 50% of movie tickets are now being sold online, a considerable amount for businesses whose sales have historically taken place in-person. As more of their customers move online, cinemas like Cinépolis have placed greater emphasis on their digital touch points to bridge the gap between them and their customers.“We’re happy to share that we recently launched a new website and online ticketing with The Boxoffice Company,” Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis said. “From start to finish, the process has been quick and efficient. The Boxoffice team was great in understanding what we required to launch, and worked with our specific needs to bring us a fantastic experience. We're excited to continue our partnership and feel confident The Boxoffice Company will continue to provide us with a world class experience for years to come.”Cinépolis is just one among the many leading exhibitors who have signed up for The Boxoffice Company’s SaaS solution. CGR and Landmark Theatres are set to go live on the company’s Boost platform in the latter half of the year. For The Boxoffice Company, several consecutive deals reinforce the viability of SaaS solutions in the cinema landscape.During the pandemic, the company focused on building Boost, an e-commerce platform dedicated to the theatrical industry to make starting, running, and growing online business easier for exhibitors. “The goal of our Boost products is to help theaters, big and small, achieve digital independence. Theaters can create a basic online ticketing store in days or a unique one with customized features to drive even more traffic and sales,” said Stan Ruszkowski, president of The Boxoffice Company.The Boxoffice Company is the world’s leading provider of media, technology, and data for the film industry. It provides top discovery platforms, like Google, with showtimes data and partners with exhibitors to deliver moviegoers an unforgettable cinema experience. Thousands of theaters use The Boxoffice Company’s premium collection of products to launch and helm their websites, online ticketing, emailing, mobile apps, and digital marketing all of which generate hundreds of millions in box office revenue for theaters each year.

