Conservation Corps of Long Beach Will Be Hiring on the Spot at the South Gate Park-Girls Club House
Wednesday July 20, 2022, from 9:00AM-12:00PMLONG BEACH, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conservation Corps of Long Beach will be hiring on-the-spot this Friday, July 20, 2022, at the South Gate Park-Girls Club House located at 4940 Southern Avenue, South Gate, 90280 from the hours of 9:00AM to 12:00PM.
This is a unique opportunity where job seekers can leave the site knowing they have a job the same day. Job seekers understand that the hiring process is often a stressful, accentuated with long periods of waiting. This is available for men and women.
The Conservation Corps of Long Beach was established in 1987 to develop at-risk youth to reach their full potential through work, service, conservation, and education.
Applicants can receive valuable training while getting paid. They will learn how to make a difference in their community. While employed, they can apply for scholarship funds for higher education.
Applicants can apply on-line at cclb-corps.org or apply in-person.
Applicants should bring two forms of valid identification and proof of COVID vaccination. The goal of the CCLB is get applicants out in less than 20 minutes.
Interviewees need to be between the ages of 18-26 years of age and provide two forms of valid identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, passport, and photo ID.
Prospects can learn how to:
· Make a difference in your community and the environment.
· Receive certificate training while getting paid,
· Apply for scholarship funds for school
· Get your high school diploma (if needed)
For more information, visit http://www.cclb-corps.org/.
For more information, please contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.
