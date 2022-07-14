Students Selected to Study Wildland Fire Management in Boise, Idaho

Andrus Center for Public Policy, Public Lands Foundation, and National Association of Forest Service Retirees announce students selected for Student Congress.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University, Public Lands Foundation, and the National Association of Forest Service Retirees are pleased to announce the students selected for the Inaugural John Freemuth Student Congress to be hosted October 3-6, 2022 in Boise, Idaho.

This diverse group of students from across America will gather at Boise State University to study and discuss a wide range of public land management issues. This year's conference theme is "Wildland Fire Management", which will include a field trip to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. As with previous congresses, this event will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions and field trips that will result in student-led recommendations for future public land management.

"The Public Lands Foundation is proud to partner with NASFR and the Andrus Center to bring back the Student Congress after its absence during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a wonderful opportunity to engage future leaders in public land management and to cultivate the next generation of shared national treasures stewards." said Courtney Lyons-Garcia, Executive Director for Public Lands Foundation.

All Student Congress participants attend free, and this is an opportunity for them to engage with their peers as well as mentors in the public land community. The Student Congress Organizing Committee thanks its partnering organizations, donors and volunteers for their contributions in making this event possible.

Congratulations to the following students on being accepted to the 5th Biannual Student Congress:

Adam Lohman, Duke University

Alyssa Farnes, Idaho State University

Alyssa Worsham, Western Colorado University

Anna Crabtree, Ohio University

Betsy Black, Northern Arizona University

Brad Thornton, Mississippi State University

Bradley Massey, Alabama A&M University

Cameron Brown, Boise State University

Carolina Estrella, Wellesley College

Connor Tobin, Whitman University

Clara Comer, Boise State University

Eliza Moreno, Stanford University

Evan Alvarado, East Tennessee State University

Evert Vermeer, University of California-Santa Barbara

Jacob Bernal, Boise State University

Jayce Bradley, University of California-Davis

Kevin Williams, College of Western Idaho

Kyle Trefny, University of Oregon

Maria Anastacio, Texas Tech University

Megan Gulik, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale

Nicholas Silvis, Gettysburg College

Nicholas Welsh, Saint Michael's College

Nick Salgado-Stanley, California Polytechnic State Institute-Humboldt

Tamera Breidenbach, Colorado State University

Zoey Bailey, University of Oregon

Public Lands Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep America’s public lands in public hands, professionally and sustainably managed for responsible common use and enjoyment. Founded in 1987, the PLF advocates for sound public land management, provides scholarships to students, co-sponsors a Student Congress biannually and provides opportunities for Bureau of Land Management retirees to stay involved in their field.

For more information log onto our website at www.publicland.org.

