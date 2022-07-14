Students Selected to Study Wildland Fire Management in Boise, Idaho
Andrus Center for Public Policy, Public Lands Foundation, and National Association of Forest Service Retirees announce students selected for Student Congress.
BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University, Public Lands Foundation, and the National Association of Forest Service Retirees are pleased to announce the students selected for the Inaugural John Freemuth Student Congress to be hosted October 3-6, 2022 in Boise, Idaho.
This diverse group of students from across America will gather at Boise State University to study and discuss a wide range of public land management issues. This year's conference theme is "Wildland Fire Management", which will include a field trip to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. As with previous congresses, this event will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions and field trips that will result in student-led recommendations for future public land management.
"The Public Lands Foundation is proud to partner with NASFR and the Andrus Center to bring back the Student Congress after its absence during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a wonderful opportunity to engage future leaders in public land management and to cultivate the next generation of shared national treasures stewards." said Courtney Lyons-Garcia, Executive Director for Public Lands Foundation.
All Student Congress participants attend free, and this is an opportunity for them to engage with their peers as well as mentors in the public land community. The Student Congress Organizing Committee thanks its partnering organizations, donors and volunteers for their contributions in making this event possible.
Congratulations to the following students on being accepted to the 5th Biannual Student Congress:
Adam Lohman, Duke University
Alyssa Farnes, Idaho State University
Alyssa Worsham, Western Colorado University
Anna Crabtree, Ohio University
Betsy Black, Northern Arizona University
Brad Thornton, Mississippi State University
Bradley Massey, Alabama A&M University
Cameron Brown, Boise State University
Carolina Estrella, Wellesley College
Connor Tobin, Whitman University
Clara Comer, Boise State University
Eliza Moreno, Stanford University
Evan Alvarado, East Tennessee State University
Evert Vermeer, University of California-Santa Barbara
Jacob Bernal, Boise State University
Jayce Bradley, University of California-Davis
Kevin Williams, College of Western Idaho
Kyle Trefny, University of Oregon
Maria Anastacio, Texas Tech University
Megan Gulik, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
Nicholas Silvis, Gettysburg College
Nicholas Welsh, Saint Michael's College
Nick Salgado-Stanley, California Polytechnic State Institute-Humboldt
Tamera Breidenbach, Colorado State University
Zoey Bailey, University of Oregon
Public Lands Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep America’s public lands in public hands, professionally and sustainably managed for responsible common use and enjoyment. Founded in 1987, the PLF advocates for sound public land management, provides scholarships to students, co-sponsors a Student Congress biannually and provides opportunities for Bureau of Land Management retirees to stay involved in their field.
For more information log onto our website at www.publicland.org.
Other