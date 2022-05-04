Public Lands Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

PLF announces its two 2022 George Lea Scholarship winners, who will both receive a $5000 scholarship provided by the generous donations of PLF supporters.

PLF SELECTS 2022 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The Public Lands Foundation (PLF) has awarded George Lea Founders Scholarships for the ninth consecutive year. The two $5000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year go to Kyla Baldridge and Alyssa Rawinski. Scholarship funds were provided generous donors to PLF's Scholarship Fund.

Kyla Baldridge, a Senior at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, is studying Rangeland Ecology, Watershed Management, and Environment and Natural Resources. Kyla is from Elburn, IL. As a wildlife biologist, she is interested in conducting research and is reviewing management practices to further the conservation of the wildlife and resources of public lands, for the future. She has a special interest in big game and carnivores.

Alyssa Rawinski, also a Senior, is studying Biology with an emphasis in Wildlife and Conservation, at the Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Monte Vista, CO, is Alyssa’s home town. Following graduation, Alyssa expects to attend graduate school, studying wildlife biology and conservation. Alyssa says she wants to make a difference through wildlife management and conservation to better the health and sustainability of our environments.

Public Lands Foundation President Mary Jo Rugwell says “The annual awarding of scholarships is an important function of the PLF, funded through member donations. The scholarships assist awardees in successfully completing their studies and encourage them to seriously consider future employment with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) or other land management agencies.” Applications for the scholarships were received from students at 17 colleges and universities in 10 states.

The PLF was founded in 1987, by former BLM Assistant Director George Lea. When Mr. Lea retired in the mid-1980s he still had a passion to advocate for the professional management of the Nation’s public lands. Mr. Lea’s passion for the land and resources continues to this day as he is still active in the PLF as an Honorary Member. The PLF Board of Directors have recognized Mr. Lea through this scholarship as a way of tying past generations of natural resource professionals with the next generation.

The PLF is a national non-profit organization, comprised primarily of retired Bureau of Land Management employees. The PLF advocates and works for the retention of America’s public lands in public hands, professionally and sustainably managed for the responsible use and enjoyment of American citizens.

For more information log onto our website at www.publicland.org.

