PennDOT Issues Update on Resurfacing Project in Juniata, Mifflin

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a resurfacing project in Juniata and Mifflin Counties.

No work is scheduled in Juniata County next week, but crews will be completing shoulder work along Route 3019 (Newton Road) near Newton Hamilton in Wayne Township, Mifflin County. PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing this work in one day. Paving will follow at a future date.

Other Juniata County roads to see work this year are:

Route 1003 (Tennis Park Road) from Lost Creek toward Mountain Road

Other Mifflin County roads to see work this year are:

Route 103 from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays. All work is dependent on weather and works schedules.

This work is part of a $4.4 million project, to address improvements on more than 20 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in late September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution and not to follow trucks into the closed lane as they deliver material.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #





