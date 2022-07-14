DNR to accept public comment for water quality certification of permit

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public and stakeholder comments regarding the Section 401 Water Quality Certification of the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Regional Permit 48.

Regional Permits are general permits authorizing certain activities under Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act, which involve discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States. Regional Permit 48 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for residential developments.

Applicants seeking authorization to discharge to waters of the United States must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification from the DNR. With a few exceptions, projects permitted using a regional permit with DNR certification do not require DNR’s individual certification. Exceptions identified in the Antidegradation Implementation Procedure (2010 and 2016) do require individual certification.

Written comments regarding the certification and antidegradation analysis can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 East Ninth St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50319.

View the proposed water quality certification, antidegradation analysis and Regional Permit 48 under DNR/Corps of Engineers Public Notices at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Section-401- Water-Quality-Certification.

Direct questions to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.