Laura Whitcomb, Founder of Label Curatorial & 35 year Instigator of West Coast Culture, Announces Five Major Projects

Including a 2028 Olympic cultural installation and a book with LACMA curator Ilene Susan Fort.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Whitcomb, founder of Label Curatorial, an art house that produces catalogs on lesser known artists and stages exhibitions covering new territory for West Coast history, has announced four exciting art projects that will further California history. A Los Angeles native with a critically acclaimed background in both fashion and art, Whitcomb and Label Curatorial are the perfect match to pioneer these educational and culturally provoking projects.

Recognized for galvanizing individuals and communities, Whitcomb was chosen to spearhead these historic enterprises:

The first cultural installation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This Light and Space show titled Luminaries of Light and Space at LAX is produced by Dublab and features the pioneering forefathers of the movement Robert Irwin, Larry Bell, Helen Pashgian, Fred Eversley, De Wain Valentine, Hap Tivey as well as Laddie John Dill and Gisela Colon curated by Laura Whitcomb. Opening in September in the newly built West Gates Terminal, the installation will welcome international arrivals.



On September 17, 2022, a 6-hour symposium hosted by the renowned City Lights Bookstore founded by the Beat forefather Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The subject is based on Whitcomb’s recent publication on the historic Beat era Dilexi gallery and the films and projects of its aftermath. The panel will host artists and scholars tha discuss its well known artists and collaborators Sun Ra, Warhol, and Anna Halprin while also playing the music which offered a soundtrack to this era.



Currently, at the Center For The Arts Eagle Rock, Whitcomb’s exhibition in her home city is based on P.D. Ouspensky and George Gurdjieff’s influence on modern, contemporary and post millennial art. The exhibition includes artists Roberto Matta, Wilfredo Lam, Wolfgang Paalen, Lynn Chadwick and many more. It explores how mathematics has been a foundational tool to convey metaphysical principles through the course of art history. It also conveys how in the early 20th century artists were radicalized, seeing their work as vehicles to portray and access the Fourth Dimension. In addition to this ongoing exhibit, Whitcomb has a book about the artist Paulina Peavy ( who is included in the exhibition) edited by emeritus LACMA curator and art historian Ilene Susan Fort published by the Andrew Edlin gallery. It follows Whitcomb’s first West Coast exhibition of the artist in over 70 years. As a result, Whitcomb was awarded top ten show (no.6) of Los Angeles for 2021 by Hyperallergic. Part 2 of this program exploring mysticism and mathematics at CFAER will be The Golden Ratio : A Procession which explores the impact of the Golden Ratio on art and music. This show will take place at CFAER and includes Anthony Gormley, Lygia Clark and Dorothea Rockburne and Gisela Colon among others.



On July 30th, Whitcomb will moderate a panel at Blum & Poe gallery for their exhibition Three Landscapes: JB Blunk, Anna Halprin and Lawrence Halprin. Whitcomb’s expertise on all three artists will guide this anticipated discussion with Daria Halprin and the esteemed scholar Janice Ross for the exhibition.

Leading these impressive projects is a direct result of Whitcomb’s previous curatorial including the re-opening of historic Brand Library and Art Center, featuring works from Basquiat, Hockney, and Mapplethorpe, a book on the historic Beat era Dilexi Gallery in tandem with a six venue program examining across prestigious California galleries, the first West Coast show of Paulina Peavy in over 75 years, and numerous fashion retrospectives focused on designers ranging from Paco Rabanne, The House of Beauty and Culture and Schiaparelli collaboration with Dali which took place at the Dali Museum in 2017.

ABOUT LAURA WHITCOMB & LABEL CURATORIAL

Label Curatorial officially was founded in 2010 by native Angeleno, fashion designer-turned-art curator Laura Whitcomb who had been staging exhibitions since 1987. Label Curatorial develops exhibitions, catalogs, auxiliary programming, site-specific work, performances and public discussions for art institutions, galleries, museums, cultural and educational centers worldwide. Through Label Curatorial, Whitcomb focuses on little known artists and movements that have altered and enriched the historical record of American and European art with a particular focus on the art of California.

Label Curatorial's shows are most notable for creating powerful auxiliary performances of music, dance, and performance finding alliances which engage the themes of the exhibition. Label Curatorial selects landmark historical buildings to stage its shows and commits to a major exhibition once a year pro bono to assist nonprofits, offering them historically enriching programming. Previous pro bono Label Curatorial shows and consulting have seen art centers and nonprofits Beyond Baroque, Center for the Arts Eagle Rock, the Brand Library and Art Center resulting in two collaborations receiving Mike Kelly Grants.

Her work in fashion & Label Curatorial has recently been given homage by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for what he called the inspiration for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. On June 30th, 2022 Gucci uploaded a podcast interviewing Whitcomb about her work in fashion and the philosophers Walter Benjamin and P.D. Ouspensky.

