Reggie, The Trusted Everyday Wellness Regimen for Dogs, Announces Better-for-your-Pet “Anytime Calming” Chew Formulation

The new formula meets consumer market demand for human-grade, holistic ingredients.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic wellness dog supplement brand Reggie is bringing a better-for-your-pet supplement to the market. Their best-selling “Anytime Calming” chews have been reformulated to include even more well-studied calming ingredients, including: Ashwagandha, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract, plus L-Theanine. These are all human-grade and sustainable ingredients.

Each of these active ingredients have been heavily studied in pet care for the treatment of stress and anxiety. Beyond pets, these same ingredients have been relied upon for centuries to aid physical and mental wellness in humans. Results show that these ingredients reduce anxiety, fear, and restlessness, while increasing calmness, happiness, and balance - and it is no exception for animals.

“At Reggie, we are creating dog supplements with a purpose by using functional, holistic, and science-backed ingredients that are safe for both pets and humans,” said CEO and Founder Josh Weiss. “We believe in living holistically, from the regimens you create for yourself, to the regimens you create for your dog. I love our new formula because it's packed with nutrients and ingredients that I would –and do– put in my own body.”

Alongside the powerful active ingredients of Ashwagandha, Magnolia Officinalis Bark, Phellodendron Amurense Bark, and L-Theanine, Reggie’s new Anytime Calming chews include kale, chicken liver, and coconut oil, lending a green-colored chew that highlights the health-packed ingredients at first glance. Plus, unlike other options for anxiety, this formula will not cause lethargy or alter your furry friend’s unique personality

As their human counterparts continue to focus more on living a holistic and balanced lifestyle, the demand for healthier pet products has grown in tandem. In the last few years, this holistic focus has created a burgeoning opportunity in pet supplements, growing 116% from 2019.

“These days, about 80% of my dog patients are experiencing some type of chronic anxiety. This often takes the form of separation anxiety and daily hyperactivity, which is similarly stressful for human parents. I always recommend the Anytime Calming chews to those patients, and I’m super excited about the new formula because the new ingredients are strongly studied and nutrient-dense to boot,” said Dr. Rachel Mar, DVM.

ABOUT REGGIE

Reggie is bridging the gap between you and your dog’s everyday wellness regimens. Our everyday dog supplements are scientifically studied and vet-approved, providing your pet with a wide range of vitamins and minerals, all day long. Reggie’s line of supplements include Morning Multivitamin, Morning Hip + Joint, Evening Skin + Coat, and Anytime Calming chews. All of Reggie’s supplements are non-GMO, grain free, custom formulated, contain no animal byproducts, and manufactured in the USA.