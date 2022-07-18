Don LeBlanc Joins StackCommerce as CEO, Bringing Deep E-Commerce Expertise to the Growing Company

StackCommerce, innovator in the commerce content space StackCommerce CEO Don LeBlanc

Leading commerce and content platform StackCommerce names industry veteran Don LeBlanc chief executive officer, paving the way for significant scale.

I can’t wait to see how we can further disrupt the industry, solidify our commerce and content expertise, and build better tools for all our partners.” — Don LeBlanc

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content and commerce innovator StackCommerce has named Don LeBlanc CEO. Don brings extensive experience in e-commerce across B2B and B2C brands, building and leading both startup and global organizations. His appointment comes when StackCommerce is poised for massive growth following TPG’s Integrated Media securing a majority stake in the company and the subsequent acquisitions of BrandCycle and The Fascination.

As a proven growth leader, Don has a history of attracting top talent and scaling solutions for technology-enabled businesses. Don’s strategy, marketing, and product expertise from his over 20 years as an executive at top-tier brands like Vistaprint, Simplisafe, and Staples will usher StackCommerce through its expansion of end-to-end commerce and content services.

“Don is known as an outstanding leader,” said Karl House, StackCommerce President, “And we’re very proud to say he’ll now lead Stack’s team and mission into this next phase of growth as we build the ultimate commerce and content platform for brands, publishers, and consumers. His expertise will allow us to move with more speed and confidence than ever before.”

“This is an exciting time to be stepping into a leadership role at StackCommerce, and I can’t wait to see how we can further disrupt the industry, solidify our commerce and content expertise, and build better tools for all our partners,” said LeBlanc. “I believe in the value of commerce storytelling as an elegant advertising solution that will remain powerful for the foreseeable future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with Karl and the whole Stack team.”

LeBlanc will direct the business’s continued push to integrate digital technologies, decrease commerce friction, support additional partners, and curate innovative products from a wider variety of sources.

About Don LeBlanc

Don LeBlanc is a leader in the B2B and B2C space with extensive e-commerce and technology experience. Prior to being named StackCommerce CEO, Don was Chief Commercial Officer at Simplisafe, a leading home security provider owned by Hellman & Friedman. Previous to that, he was President of Vistaprint Corporate Solutions and CMO of Vistaprint (NASDAQ: CMPR), where he was responsible for global growth of the $1.5B business. Don is also a former Staples executive, where he led strategy and marketing for the U.S. business. Don received his MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College and holds a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated with Highest Distinction.

About StackCommerce

StackCommerce is the leading commerce + content platform. For consumers, we help them discover and purchase products directly on the news and content sites they visit daily. For merchants, we provide unmatched exposure through shoppable articles and product features on the world’s largest media outlets. For publishers, we’ve powered white-labeled e-commerce shops with on-site checkout for over 1,000 publishers, including Yahoo!, CNN, Hearst, Mashable, NY Post, TMZ, MarketWatch, and many more. TPG’s Integrated Media acquired a majority stake in the company in December 2020, and StackCommerce acquired BrandCycle in December 2021 and The Fascination in April 2022. Stack was named one of the Built In Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in January 2022. Learn more at StackCommerce.com.