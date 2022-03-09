StackCommerce Promotes Karl House to President, Plans for Future Growth

StackCommerce, innovator in the commerce content space Karl House, President of StackCommerce

Leading commerce and content platform StackCommerce announces appointment of President, a new position within the company.

We’re in the early innings of content + commerce, and Stack is well-positioned to be the leader in the space.” — Karl House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StackCommerce, an innovator in the commerce content space, today announced the promotion of Karl House to President. He will now lead the company and position StackCommerce for its expansion of end-to-end commerce and content services for publishers, merchants, and consumers.

Mr. House joined the company in 2017 as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the business and sales teams, and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2019 after launching StackMedia, the first performance-based content marketing platform. Prior to StackCommerce, House was CEO and founder of FanBread, an influencer monetization platform.

“I’m thrilled to see Karl step into this new expanded role as President of StackCommerce,” said Josh Payne, founder and former CEO of StackCommerce. “Over the years, the trust we’ve built is immeasurable, and I’m positive Stack continues to be in excellent hands and I’m more confident than ever about the future of where the company can go.”

With the recent announcement of StackCommerce acquiring BrandCycle, adding relationships with hundreds of major global retailers and thousands of influencers to its existing reach, this promotion comes at a pivotal time for the company. House will oversee solidifying Stack as the number one destination for holistic commerce and content services for brands and creators of all sizes. He’ll lead the business’s continued digital evolution with a focus on integrating AI solutions and creating a frictionless experience for partners and consumers alike.

“Stack’s mission has always been to help publishers and influencers curate innovative products at a great value that help their audience live smarter, simpler, more enriched lives. And storytelling through high-quality content from trusted sources will continue to be the best way for brands and makers to expand awareness,” said House. “Our expertise lives at this intersection, and we’re thrilled to be the partner of choice for these stakeholders. We’re in the early innings of content + commerce, and Stack is well-positioned to be the leader in the space.”

About Karl House

Karl House is a serial entrepreneur and operator with three successful exits under his belt, the first as the Global Head of Sales for Money-Media (acquired by Pearson); the second as the former founder and CEO of FanBread (acquired by RockYou); and most recently at StackCommerce (majority acquisition by TPG). He is currently the President of StackCommerce, overseeing the day-to-day operations and setting the strategy of the business. Prior to joining StackCommerce in 2017, Karl founded, built, and then sold FanBread, a content and monetization platform popular celebrities used to create their own digital media brands. He’s built teams and processes from the ground up at four different companies in his career, leading to significant growth and value creation at each. On the weekends, Karl’s an avid surfer and golfer and enjoys hanging in the ocean with his two boys and wife. Karl earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

About StackCommerce

StackCommerce is the leading commerce + content platform. For consumers, we help them discover and purchase products directly on the news and content sites they visit daily. For merchants, we provide unmatched exposure through shoppable articles and product features on the world’s largest media outlets. For publishers, we power white-labeled e-commerce shops with on-site checkout for over 1,000 publishers including Yahoo!, CNN, Hearst, Mashable, NY Post, TMZ, MarketWatch, and many more. TPG’s Integrated Media acquired a majority stake in the company in December 2020, StackCommerce acquired BrandCycle in December 2021, and Stack was named one of the Built In Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in January 2022. Learn more at StackCommerce.com.