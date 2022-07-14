ADOT to begin pavement preservation on SR 264 near Window Rock

WINDOW ROCK, AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a pavement preservation project on State Route 264 near Window Rock on Monday, July 18, to create a smoother ride for drivers.

This $7.2 million project will include removing the existing surface pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, making spot pavement repairs and restriping the roadway. The work will cover an 11-mile stretch of SR 264 from mileposts 465 to 476 at the New Mexico state line.

During the project, drivers can expect lane restrictions and flagging operations to move through the work zone. Drivers should slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

State Route 264 serves as the main highway connecting east-west traffic to the capital of the Navajo Nation in Window Rock.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.