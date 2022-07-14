Hyundai Roars Into Pickleball as the PPA Tour’s Latest Partner
Big time growth in the sport entices Hyundai to join the goldrush
Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the country for the past two years. We like the vision of the PPA and their goal to expose more and more people to the sport.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no time like the present to explore the new frontier in sports marketing - pickleball. Worldwide automotive retailer, Hyundai, has joined the excitement as the Official Automotive Partner of the PPA Tour: Western Region – an area that includes California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Hawaii.
— Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America
A household name in the car industry, Hyundai made its debut in the world of pickleball as the title sponsor of the 2021 Hyundai Masters. Now, Hyundai embarks on a yearlong partnership with the PPA that will include representation at the Select Medical Cup, the Guaranteed Rate Championships, the Takeya Showcase, and this season’s Hyundai Masters once again.
“Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the country for the past two years,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We like the vision of the PPA and their goal to expose more and more people to the sport.”
“It’s so important to be continually looking ahead to what’s next for the sport and refining that vision,” said Connor Pardoe, commissioner of the PPA. “Hyundai will help us get there. Their team has been awesome every step of the way, and we can’t wait to showcase the Hyundai brand throughout 2022.”
Look for Hyundai at 2022 tournaments and check out their automobiles parked on-site! Learn more by visiting www.HyundaiNews.com.
About the PPA Tour
The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding almost $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour’s broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.
About Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on ‘Progress for Humanity’ and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
Hannah Johns
PPA Tour
hannah@ppatour.com