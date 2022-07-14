Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,835 in the last 365 days.

Ag Bonds Program Rules Open for Public Comment

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is seeking input from the public on rules for the Revenue Bonds for  Agricultural Processing Projects program.  

During the 2022 Legislative Session, the Agricultural Processing Project Bonds statute was signed into law (SF0009) and codified at W.S. 9-12-109(b). The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects. These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process. 

Draft rules are available to review at wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments.

The WBC is accepting comments for this program, as well as for the Connect Wyoming and SSBCI – Venture Capital programs, until August 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT. Please submit any feedback to [email protected] and include the program you are commenting on in the subject line of your email.

The Business Council appreciates all comments and the public’s support in this process.

You just read:

Ag Bonds Program Rules Open for Public Comment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.