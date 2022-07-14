Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,834 in the last 365 days.

Shoal Bass State Record Tied by Crisp County Angler

It’s a tie! The shoal bass state record was broken just last year, and now that record has been tied.

Clark Wheeler of Arabi, GA is the proud new angler that will share the shoal bass state record. His catch, caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick, weighed 8 lb, 5 oz and measured 24 ½ inches, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“We were thrilled to hear that another shoal bass of this size was caught and proud to recognize Mr. Wheeler’s catch as a state record tie. Five new state records in the past year proves just how amazing Georgia’s fishing opportunities really are,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “I hope news of these state records fires you up and encourages you to plan your next fishing trip. Let’s get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia!”

Shoal Bass (Micropterus cataractae), designated as the official state riverine sportfish species, are native to the Chattahoochee and Flint River basins; and introduced in the Ocmulgee and Oconee rivers. They have an upper jaw that does not extend beyond the eyes, unlike the largemouth bass, and the dorsal fin is continuous and not deeply notched. They are most like the redeye basses, but do not have any red coloration in the fins or pale margins on the tail. Unlike smallmouth bass they usually have a large dark spot at the base of the tail. The average adult is between 12–24 inches. Shoal bass are usually found around current breaks near flowing water. This can be in the middle of a big shoal, in a deep-water bend of the river with large boulders, or on the bank behind a tree in the water. 

Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation! Did you know that your license purchase allows Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. 

For fishing tips and information, be sure to check out the Angler Resources page at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources

Information about state-record fish, including an application and rules, can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules or in the current Sport Fishing Regulations Guidebook.

###
 

You just read:

Shoal Bass State Record Tied by Crisp County Angler

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.