Chill Brothers Completes Acquisition of Texas Central Air
Houston-based HVAC dealer makes its first strategic acquisition to expand its market footprint and add commercial services to its existing residential business.
We are very excited to join the Chill Brothers organization and work with the management team to achieve our next stage of growth.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers (“Chill Brothers”) are pleased to announce the acquisition of Texas Central Air, an installer and service provider for commercial and industrial HVAC equipment. Chill Brothers is backed by Forum Equity Partners, a purpose-driven alternative asset manager. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— David Kagan, CEO and Founder of Texas Central Air
“We are very pleased to complete our first acquisition and enter the commercial HVAC space,” says Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of Chill Brothers. “Since starting our business less than 2 years ago in 2020, we have become one of the largest residential HVAC dealers in Houston. We have accomplished this through excellence in service and customer experience. Texas Central Air shares in these values and has built an exceptional business with a great reputation.”
“I am proud of the business and relationships we’ve built by delivering quality commercial HVAC services since 2008,” says David Kagan, CEO and Founder of Texas Central Air. “We are very excited to join the Chill Brothers organization and work with the management team to achieve our next stage of growth.”
Management and employees of Texas Central Air will remain with the company and continue to serve their customers and community by operating as a separate business, under the continued management of David Kagan, as well as newly hired General Manager Jonathan “Bailey” Hanna.
Chill Brothers is continuously looking to add new residential and commercial HVAC service locations to its growing platform. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Neil Bhapkar at the co-ordinates below or visit our website at https://thechillbrothers.com/for-owners/ .
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT FORUM EQUITY PARTNERS
Forum Equity Partners (“Forum”) is a purpose-driven alternative asset manager, investor and developer across North America with a focus on real estate, infrastructure and private equity. Forum is based in Toronto and has $1.3 billion enterprise value in AUM. Forum’s private equity investment strategy is to provide growth, buyout and succession equity to sustainable infrastructure and essential service platforms in the middle market. We target investments that offer opportunities for positive impact, value creation and growth. Learn more about us on our website.
For more information, contact:
Neil Bhapkar
CMO
neil@thechillbrothers.com
Neil Bhapkar
The Chill Brothers
+1 346-336-6876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other