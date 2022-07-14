Short-Term Restrictions Planned for Intersections along 12th Street Corridor in the City of Erie

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers to anticipate delays along the 12th Street Corridor starting the week of July 25 as work continues to update the traffic signals at several intersections.

Power Contracting Company is schedule to begin installing the overhead portion of the traffic signals, known as the mast arms, at the following intersections along the corridor:

Greengarden Boulevard;

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

Work is expected to start July 25, 2022, weather permitting and will continue for several weeks.

During installation of the mast arms, traffic will be stopped at the intersection for approximately five to 10 minutes. Drivers should anticipate delays throughout the day and are encouraged to take a different route during the daytime hours, when possible.

The work is part of a $8.7 million project is being done to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and allow for safer and more efficient traffic flow along 6.5 miles of 12th Street from the Interstate 79 Exit to Route 290 (Bayfront Connector). It includes new poles, improved traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor. Along with the complete signal replacement listed above, modifications and retimings will be done at the intersections of West 12th Street and the Interstate 79 northbound on-ramp, Lincoln Avenue, and Greengarden Boulevard.

The project also includes the installation of two electronic message boards, one on I-79 northbound before the exits for 26th Street and 12th Street and the other on Route 290 before the intersection with 12th Street. The large dynamic message signs will be used to alert motorist of travel times to key destinations, as well as crash and weather-related incidents.

Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA is the contractor. The contract cost is $8,749,999, which is being paid entirely with federal funds. The project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

Information on the 12th Street Corridor Project is also available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

It is a companion program for the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project as the corridor will also serve as a detour route during different portions of the Bayfront project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

