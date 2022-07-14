Clinton County Bridge Replacement to Start August 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a coming closure and detour for a Clinton County bridge on Harley Drive (T-433). This state-owned bridge spans Mill Race in Pine Creek Township. The 14-foot bridge was built in 1911 and carries an average of 183 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from fair to good.

On Monday, August 1, Harley Drive will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Island Road (T-565), Stewart Road (T-428), and Route 150 (Woodward Avenue). The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish in mid-August.

This project will be a partnership between PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Co., Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT maintenance will remove the existing structure, perform site excavation, and place backfill once the new box culvert is set. The contractor will set the new box culvert and perform final paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

