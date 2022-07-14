PennDOT To Host Open House for Route 113 (Souderton Road)/Minsi Trail Intersection Safety Improvement Project in Hilltown Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold an open house public plans display on Monday, July 25, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the Hilltown Township Building located at 13 West Creamery Road in Hilltown, to inform citizens about the proposed project to improve safety at the Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Minsi Trail Intersection in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, by constructing a roundabout and performing other roadway improvements.



The purpose of this open house is to present and gather public feedback on the proposed design plans and traffic control for the project. The meeting will be conducted as an open-house plans display where citizens will have the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the different facets of the project with PennDOT's design team.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety and mobility through the intersection and to reduce angle and rear-end crashes and injury crashes.

This intersection is on PennDOT's Highway Safety Network Screening (HSNS) Urban Intersection list as one of the top candidates for the Statewide Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

Construction bids on this project are expected to open in Spring 2025.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

