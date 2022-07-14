Blunt Brunch to Host National Tour Event in Hollywood
Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo, co-founders of Blunt Brunch, continue their national networking tour with a two-part event at the Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27.
The second stop on the national Blunt Brunch tour is empowered by Dawne Morris, cannabis tech maven and owner of Proteus 420
The two-part event features a VIP executive brunch in the ballroom from 12 to 2 p.m. PT, followed by an afternoon social on the rooftop from 3 to 6 p.m. PT. The networking portion will bring together women entrepreneurs and professionals from markets all across the country. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventHi. Sponsors include title sponsor Proteus 420, and event sponsors, Rocket Seeds and Fourtwenty Collections.
“We knew we wanted to go big on the second stop of our tour. Hollywood is poised to become a cannabis epicenter and we can’t wait to bring together the stars of the industry under one spotlight,” explained Rad.
Central to the cannabis economy and culture, California collected nearly $1.3 billion in recreational marijuana tax revenue in 2021, out of more than $3.7 billion in revenue from all adult-use states combined, according to a Marijuana Policy Project report.
“I’m excited to return to my California roots and accelerate and mobilize more women in this industry as the 2022 national Blunt Brunch tour continues,” said Carrillo.
Blunt Brunch, which grew out of the Arizona market, has since gone national hosting its kickoff event in Chicago this April. The event boasted over 200 leading female cannabis executives from across the country and sponsorships from some of the country's largest multi-state operators.
The organization seeks to empower and connect women in the cannabis space, an industry where the percentage of female executives fell nearly 15 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to MJBizDaily.
Both Rad and Carrillo are renowned industry veterans. Rad, aka “DaMarijuanaMomma,” is the president of Fourtwenty Collections, and Carrillo is the co-founder of EventHi. The duo also recently launched the Blunt Brunch co-host program, giving women in five different cities including Albuquerque, Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, the opportunity to host their own Blunt Brunch events in their city.
Future stops on the 2022 tour include Scottsdale, Arizona, September 21, and Las Vegas, Nevada, November 15. For information, visit bluntbrunch.com or on social media @Blunt.Brunch.
About Blunt Brunch
Established in 2021, Blunt Brunch was co-founded by cannabis veterans Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo with the goal of empowering and connecting women in the Arizona cannabis market. Blunt Brunch events are monthly and include a guest speaker, a unique brunch spot or a new activity. Blunt Brunch events are intimate and exclusive. After a year of intimate events the co-founders launched Blunt Brunch nationally taking the series on the road hosting quarterly events in legal markets including Illinois, California, Arizona and Nevada. The duo recently announced a Blunt Brunch co-hosting opportunity giving women in five cities access to hosting their own Blunt Brunch events. To learn more, visit the website at www.bluntbrunch.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin @Blunt.Brunch.
