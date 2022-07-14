Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,829 in the last 365 days.

Jackson Fish Crew Monitors Snake River Cutthroats

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

July 13, 2022

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Keeping an eye on the cutthroat spawn!

Jackson - Each summer, Jackson fish managers monitor the numbers and health of Snake River cutthroat trout in select tributaries of the Snake River as the fish make their way up them for their annual spawning run. The fish are captured in a trap as they swim upstream. Each fish is measured and inspected for any maladies such as the presence gill lice. This is one of several ways fish managers keep tabs on the health and population trends of fish in the state. This long-term data set dates back to the 1960s.


Releasing a Snake River cutthroat after data collection and inspection. Photos by Mark Gocke, WGFD

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Jackson Fish Crew Monitors Snake River Cutthroats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.