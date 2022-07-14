Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Bautista Conservation Camp

HEMET – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) Bautista Conservation Camp in Riverside County last night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 13, camp staff noticed a suspicious vehicle near the grounds and immediately initiated an emergency count. During the count it was determined that Jonathon Haines was missing. Camp staff initiated a call over the speaker system, to which Haines responded at approximately 10:55 p.m. While being placed in restraints, Haines fled the camp.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and the California Highway Patrol have been notified. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search.

Haines, 33, is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 208 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was sentenced to state prison from Riverside County on June 28, 2013 with a 17-year, four-month sentence for second-degree robbery with use of a firearm as a second-striker, receiving stolen property, evading or attempting to evade peace officer while driving recklessly, and buy/receive stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment as a second striker. He was scheduled to parole in Oct. 2023.

Anyone who sees Haines should call 911 or contact law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having knowledge of Haines’ whereabouts should contact the SCC Watch Commander at 209-984-5291 ext. 5439.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

