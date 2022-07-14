Announcing: Insia X Tehama Partnership

I am excited to welcome the INSIA team as our latest partner in EMEA.” — Mick Miralis, Tehama’s Vice-President of Worldwide Channels

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tehama is proud to announce a partnership with INSIA. Headquartered in Paris, France, INSIA is a leading technology solutions integrator for both the Public and Private Sectors with expertise in IT based virtualization solutions across industries, including Financial Services, Fintech and all levels of Government. This multinational Services powerhouse is the perfect partner for Tehama as they expand their global coverage as the world’s first Carrier for Work™.

The way we work has fundamentally changed. Building, securing, and maintaining a Hybrid Work infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies and defining and creating effective management, governance, audit and risk strategies. All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. The future of the enterprise desktop is in the cloud, which has profound implications for the future of work itself.

In response, organizations around the world are now realizing that they must invest strategically in remote and Hybrid Workforce capabilities; legacy products and traditional approaches are neither tenable nor sustainable.

Tehama’s cloud based, purpose-built platform for today’s Hybrid Workforce addresses multiple business, operational and security concerns while greatly simplifying and accelerating the way Hybrid Work is enabled and critically, supported.

With Tehama, it’s easy to get a distributed team up and running in minutes, no matter where they’re located. Tehama’s Carrier for Work™ delivers an immediate Zero Trust Network Access transformation, keeping corporate systems and data locked down through secure virtual rooms and desktops. The Tehama Platform features automated, all-inclusive Monitoring, Auditing, Telemetry, Workflow Automation, Activity Streaming, Privileged Access Management and Credential Management capabilities, delivered with full organizational awareness.

Tehama’s Carrier for Work™ is radically changing the way enterprises enable and serve a Hybrid Workforce.

“I am excited to welcome the INSIA team as our latest partner in EMEA. INSIA's history in securing applications and data, combined with their extensive experience in delivering cloud and virtualization solutions, makes this a perfect match.” says Mick Miralis, Tehama’s Vice-President of Worldwide Channels. He adds, “INSIA's strengths and market presence alongside Tehama's focus on security and accelerating workspace transformation make for an unbeatable combination of experience and innovation.”

“We are very excited about this partnership with Tehama. As long-time virtualization specialists, we are truly impressed by how Tehama solutions anticipate the future of virtual workspaces and make it easy for organizations of all sizes to work from anywhere, easily.” Guillome Leang, INSIA’s Chief Technology Officer, states “Their solution is very powerful and at the same incredibly easy to manage. We are looking forward to working on exciting projects with them in the coming months.”

About INSIA

As a system integrator since 1999, INSIA aims at being a “One Stop Shop” for all virtualization projects (servers, applications or workstations, networks and storage). INSIA is present throughout the entire value chain, from auditing needs to technical assistance and outsourcing of the virtual infrastructure.

Thanks to in-depth mastering of all virtualization solutions and as a VDI specialist, large enterprises call on INSIA for its cutting-edge expertise to provide lasting solutions, while mid-caps/SMEs use INSIA for its know-how in the management of complex projects.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers.

For more information, visit tehama.io.

-###-

*TEHAMA, the Tehama logo, and Carrier for Work™ are trademarks of Tehama Inc. All references herein to the corporate names, trade names, trademarks, and service marks of third parties are intended to accurately identify such parties as the sources of specific products and services. No claim of association or license is intended or should be inferred by such use.