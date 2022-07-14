Chilling has successfully completed Newchip’s Pre-Seed global accelerator program
Chilling Inc is proud to announce that the company has completed The Pre-Seed Accelerator Program by Newchip.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilling Inc is proud to announce that the company has completed The Pre-Seed Accelerator Program by Newchip. As part of this immersive online experience, the company has successfully fundraised and driven scale. During this accelerator program, the company has grown significantly and currently looking forward to expanding its ventures. The company has already accomplished many key growth initiatives and growing rapidly with its recent app launch on both Google Play for Android users and Apple App Store for iOS users. The application has already garnered 4.8 stars from satisfied users around the world and currently looking forward to a successful roadmap ahead.
Newchip is a globally renowned organization that has helped over 1,500 startups to grow exponentially within the shortest possible duration. This agency is a well-revered global startup accelerator built with a world-class team of successful entrepreneurs and investors. Being a global organization, the agency has empowered startup companies from 50+ different countries, and each of them is a satisfied client, just like Chilling. Other than The Pre-Seed Accelerator Program, there is also The Series Seed Accelerator Program and The Series A Accelerator Program that can help to gain up to $10+ million of scaling revenue. With its 100% equity-free programs, small-scale business owners and startup companies can grow exponentially while creating a long-lasting impact in the market.
Chilling is one of the most unique entrepreneurship ideas that focus on the pleasure of horror stories and their demand among readers and listeners around the world. The founding members, Dane and Chris, had an irresistible urge for all the horror stories around the world, and they came across numerous scary stories in their youth. Staring from the ‘90s scary movies to intriguing psychological thrillers, both of them were driven by the strong desire to be scared, and they successfully embraced that feeling with this latest venture, Chilling. Last month, ‘Chilling: Scary Horror Stories’ was launched on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store to offer the eerie flavors of horror stories for all kinds of users. The application is compatible with all sorts of devices and allows users to listen to their favorite scary stories anytime and anywhere.
‘Chilling: Scary Horror Stories’ is more than just an audio story application; it is a platform that is slowly turning into a community of horror story lovers. Dane and Chris have united together with their creativity, business expertise, and an ambitious concept to create a user-friendly platform for global users who share the same passion for horror just like them. On this global platform, the users are not only able to listen to ad-free horror stories but also able to create playlists of their favorite scary stories. The users can also choose ambient sounds and can share their own stories as well. All the additional features offered on the platform make the whole experience of reading or listening to horror stories even more fun and exciting.
The Chilling Story starts quite back around two decades when Dane and Chris were still young. They cultivated their desire for horror stories as they grew up. With ample knowledge and experience, Dane started his YouTube Channel named ‘Being Scared’ in 2016. He created a thriving community of narrators, authors, and horror aficionados. Within the first four years of the launch of the channel, Dane has successfully gathered more than a quarter-million loyal listeners. The channel made quite significant progress and became one of the top 10 best channel horror stories. With this exponential growth of the channel as well as the idea, Dane and Chris decided to complete their dream of creating a platform exclusively built for horror lovers. Chilling is that platform that is amassing horror lovers around the world while satisfying their needs for scary and eerie stories.
Chilling is set to bring more exciting features and updates in the coming days while expanding the community even further. This is just the beginning of the successful roadmap of this scary platform. Stay tuned and embrace the feeling of fear at https://www.thechillingapp.com/. The ‘Chilling: Scary Horror Stories’ application is already garnering positive user feedback.
