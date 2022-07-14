Music Education Group is running for Greatness with 12-hour Treadmill-a-Thon event

Ric Ross runs for Georgia's youth

National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee Ric Ross hosts 12 Hour Treadmill-a-Thon for Georgia’s youth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Executive and non-profit organization founder Ric Ross started running years ago as a lifestyle adjustment; little did he know his commitment to health would end up incentivizing his passion for helping Atlanta’s youth. Today Ross’s non-profit Music Education Group is hosting a 12-hour Treadmill-a-Thon, August 26th at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Rd, College Park, Ga 30349, to benefit programs for Georgia’s youth.

Ross understands the influence music has on today’s youth. MEG currently serves as an after-school vendor for the City of Atlanta, Fulton County and the At Promise Center, South and Southwest locations. Due to high demand for our programming in rural areas, MEG is partnering with Universal Audio, Kaotica Corporation, Kali Audio, Slate Digital Technologies and others going mobile. "Being mobile will provide us with the ability to reach any community across the state. As school systems continue to struggle under tremendous budget restraints, MEG's Mobile Studio provides an inexpensive delivery model to reach students with the latest in digital media and technology based programs inspired by music related careers" Ross explains.

According to executive director, James Caldwell, programs offered by MEG are more important than ever considering the violence and crime rates in our communities, much of which are committed by teenagers and young adults. “Statistics prove young people respond to programs like ours if given the opportunity. I would be a wealthy man if I had a dollar for every successful artist, engineer or producer that has voiced how their life was changed by music and the arts. We know our young people need mentorship and outlets for their creativity, MEG offers this and so much more."

“Our current partnerships have allowed our young people and community residents to gain vital, creative skills using industry standard software including ProTools, Logic, FL Studio, Final Cut Pro, and the full Adobe Suite of Products. This is an invaluable opportunity for young people who without this training and exposure could be headed down a very different and often dangerous path,” Ross says. Ross is especially thankful for the support of community leaders like Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis, South Fulton District 3. Willis is a longtime supporter of MEG because she has seen firsthand how the program has impacted youth in her district. “I wanted to be a part of this event because it’s an awesome idea that will positively impact our children. Music is a universal language, it motivates us, comforts us, allows us to capture moments and its one of the biggest cultural influences, if not the biggest. MEG is doing a great job educating our young people on the dynamics of the business. Not everyone will be a rapper or singer but there are so many other opportunities in music. Hit records are a collaborative effort between artist, engineer, producer, songwriter and so many more jobs. This program educates young people and gives them the skills required to be successful in many different areas of music creation. We are happy to support and I think the entire community should get behind this program. It’s another way to give our children an opportunity for success,” Willis shares.

Ross is committing his own time and money to the cause and urging other corporations and individuals to join him on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Welcome All Park from 7am -7pm. “Running has always been a passion of mine. Being in the entertainment industry requires a lot of traveling, late nights and if you aren’t careful, it can create bad eating habits among other things. Running, working out and eating right is a lifestyle. We must show our youth that any exercise can be fun and healthy at the same time.”

Ross and the board of MEG are hoping organizations will sponsor individuals and encourage a bit of healthy competition for a good cause. The event will be streamed LIVE on Celebrity Media TV along with MEGs YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages. “This is a community effort because our youth are the future. Today it takes more than a village; it takes an entire community,” Ross says.

Ross will be inducted into the 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fall for the African American Radio Promotions Award. He is the youngest music executive to receive this honor. He will also receive the "Executive Music Award" and the "Distinguished Service Award" at this year's Annual Radio & Records Awards ceremony.

