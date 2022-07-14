MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO T-MOBILE PHONE NUMBERING PRACTICES

July 13, 2022

207 AREA CODE PREDICTED TO BE EXHAUSTED BY END OF 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission opened an investigation today into the growth numbering resources and number forecasting practices of T-Mobile.

According to the most recent North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) update in June 2022, the 207 area code is predicted to exhaust in the fourth Quarter of 2025. Commission Staff have been closely monitoring the numbering forecasts of all providers utilizing Maine's numbering resources to determine whether number forecasts are adequately matching market demand or if a less aggressive approach may be used in the forecasting process.

Based on a review of number resource requests from T-Mobile from January 2021 through April 2022, the Commission has reason to question the Companys forecasting process for numbering resources and the rate at which old numbers are returned to the system as part of the "aging" process.

This case is part of our ongoing effort to extend the life of Maines single 207 area code, said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. Last year we opened a case to look into the numbering practices of Verizon Wireless and we are now doing the same with T-Mobile as they may also be using unrealistic forecasting goals, unnecessarily tying up available phone numbers.

The investigation directs T-Mobile to provide the Commission with detailed information including an explanation of how the company forecasts growth in Maine, the utilization percentage of numbers used in the areas it serves, and an explanation of why the company is using a high number of special numbering categories that may unnecessarily increase the need for more numbers to be pulled from the 207 numbering pool. All public documents related to the case will be available on the Commission website.

