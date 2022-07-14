8th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference – The Evolving Ecosystem of Targeted Therapy
PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a successful return to San Diego post-pandemic, the 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference in June ’22 convened over 25+ scientists, researchers & expert industry leaders who showcased valuable insights on the accelerated development & growth of the particular healthcare domain as 130+ keenly interested peers gathered to connect & share their vision for the future.
Being committed to facilitating enriching events conferences, aimed at promoting intra & cross-specialty networking to subsequently grow the possibilities of the global healthcare ecosystem, it’s our pleasure to announce that MARKETSANDMARKETS shall be returning to the United States as hosts of the 8th ANNUAL BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE at San Diego on the 9th - 10th of February 2023.
As Covid begins to relatively fade into the distance, healthcare providers have had the opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months, chronicling key learnings & utilizing them to refine & innovate various pathways of patient care and treatment. As the database of essential biomarkers expands & their vital relationship with companion diagnostics pave the way for precision & targeted therapy, we’re excited to witness what the future holds.
Clear your calendars & circle those dates!
We look forward to hosting you once more as you collectively push forward the boundaries of medicine & therapy!
EXPLORE & REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE HERE!
Ayush Kanitkar
Being committed to facilitating enriching events conferences, aimed at promoting intra & cross-specialty networking to subsequently grow the possibilities of the global healthcare ecosystem, it’s our pleasure to announce that MARKETSANDMARKETS shall be returning to the United States as hosts of the 8th ANNUAL BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE at San Diego on the 9th - 10th of February 2023.
As Covid begins to relatively fade into the distance, healthcare providers have had the opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months, chronicling key learnings & utilizing them to refine & innovate various pathways of patient care and treatment. As the database of essential biomarkers expands & their vital relationship with companion diagnostics pave the way for precision & targeted therapy, we’re excited to witness what the future holds.
Clear your calendars & circle those dates!
We look forward to hosting you once more as you collectively push forward the boundaries of medicine & therapy!
EXPLORE & REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE HERE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com