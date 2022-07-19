Submit Release
Cleveland-Based CPA Firm Changing Name to Pease Bell, CPAs

Left to right: Joe Pease, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Pease Bell, CPAs and Kuno Bell, Parnter, Pease Bell, CPAs

Pease Bell, CPAs, New Firm Logo

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Pease & Associates, CPAs has become Pease Bell, CPAs. The name change is a recognition of Kuno Bell’s contribution to the success and growth of the firm.

Kuno joined the firm in 1990 as an intern, became a CPA in 1992 and then earned his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve School of Law where he graduated cum laude. He has been the managing partner of the firm since June 2019.

Joe Pease, founder and chairman of Pease Bell, CPAs said “It was Kuno’s successful contribution to major growth of the firm that made this a reality."

“I’d like to thank Joe for giving me this opportunity,” said Kuno, “and I’d like to thank my partners for working together to build such a successful business.”
Pease Bell, CPAs offers a full range of accounting services.

For more information, please visit peasebell.com.

