Aspire Systems Introduces Grassroots Faculty Training Program
Aspire Systems recently conducted a training program for the faculty of five colleges from different parts of Tamil Nadu.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems recently conducted a training program for the faculty of five colleges from different parts of Tamil Nadu. The Faculty Excellence, Exposure and Development (FEED) program covered the basics of technology and fundamentals of project management while providing an overview of the IT industry. The training was conducted by technology and training experts from Aspire.
The first batch of the FEED program took place in June 2022 at the Aspire Systems premises and the training was provided to select faculty members from colleges where Aspire has developed Centers of Excellence to train and hire final-year students.
Speaking at the valedictory event, Dinesh Kumar TK, Vice President - Human Resources, commented: “FEED is an industry-academia initiative from Aspire that aims to reduce the skill gap through grassroots academic interventions. The objective of the program is to equip the faculty with industry trends and expectations. The takeaways, when incorporated in their pedagogy, would eventually benefit the students.”
Subbu Sambandam, Director - Talent Nurturing at Aspire Systems, said, “The FEED initiative aims to advance the skills of the faculty who are molding college students. Aspire will work with the colleges over the next few months for successful implementation of the key concepts covered during the program.“
Aspire will consider extending the program to other CoEs and colleges in Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru post successful implementation in Tamil Nadu.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute for 12 consecutive years. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
