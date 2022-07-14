The great show is back. Buggyra makes its way to the Nürburgring after a two-year break
Last race of Goodyear FIA ETRC championship before the summer break promises a big comeback for the drivers of the Buggyra ZM Racing team.TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- . After two-year hiatus championship will return to the legendary Nürburgring. The organizers promise a spectacular show on that occasion.
In 2020 there were no race, as in almost all tracks, because of anti-covid measures. It was supposed to go last year, but the natural elements have struck. Only a few days before the the scheduled date, the entire Ardennes was hit by a huge downpour, which caused devastating floods with casualties.
At that moment, the racing went by the wayside and the Nürburgring area turned into an evacuation center for people affected by the rampage of Mother Nature. „The half of the team was on the way to the circuit. But suddenly the race was cancelled. We were sorry, but there are times when sports have to be put aside,“ recalled Buggyra chief of communication Jan Kalivoda.
That’s why the whole team is looking forward to Germany this year even more. The Nürburgring is one of the symbols of truck racing and the organizers want to celebrate the return in the big style. „I am looking forward to the great atmosphere when 200 000 fans traditionally arrive at the auditorium during the weekend. It is gonna be a marvellous show and I believe we will be part of it with our results,“ Kalivoda described the great comeback of the race trucks on the German track.
40 racing specials will be on display at the German racing circuit. In addition to the Goodyear FIA ETRC championship there will be also French championship with the strong display of race trucks. It is the series in which Buggyra driver Téo Calvet is the reigning champion.
But the 21-year-old Frenchman is fully thinking about the fight for points in the Promoter's Cup. „Nürburgring is a beautiful track. I already have experience with it from the French series and I enjoy it very much. I believe that the bad luck from the previous events will finally dissapear and I will be able to return to the top of the Promoter's Cup on points. Or at least very close to the lead,“ Calvet believes.
Adam Lacko knows the Nürburgring like the back of his hand. He has already taken away a lot of cups from Germany. He won one race at the last start of the European Championship in 2019 and was third once.
"I take the Nürburgring mainly as a preparation for Most, where I want to show our fans in full display. What happened in previous races, I put behind my head. I'm really looking forward to the stormy atmosphere of the full stands at the circuit," said the experienced Buggyra driver.
Goodyear FIA ETRC championship will end the first half of this season with the German race. The second half will start on September 3rd and 4th at Most. On that occasion the Czech circuit will offer spectacular celebrations of the thirtieth year of the Truck Grand Prix.
