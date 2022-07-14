Wishtree Technologies becomes a Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) signatory

Wishtree takes its pledge of endorsing women one step further

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies, one of the preferred technology partners in the United Nations ecosystem, has always followed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN. As part of our participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) , we have already made a written statement to our stakeholders and the general public, supported by a description of practical actions and a measurement of outcomes.Gender equality and women empowerment have been at the core of our strategies, in and out of the workplace. As a part of the WEP community, we engage in transparent and accountable practices against gender discrimination, while fostering our collaborations with those networks that hold the agenda in the highest esteem.Dilip Bagrecha, Partner at Wishtree Technologies, shares his thoughts, in view of the corporate delivery of gender equality dimensions and execution of sustainable action towards closing gender gaps in the workforce.“We, at Wishtree, have a zero pay discrepancy and an equal gender ratio in our diverse workforce. As a father of two girls, I am personally invested in the cause of endorsing women to flourish in their full glory. The Wishtree management categorically pushes the envelope while creating a safe workplace where women would feel validated and considerate policies would welcome them. We have an organizational structure that is free of a gender gap per se. Our empowered women employees access opportunities and resources at par with their male counterparts. As a WEP signatory , we endeavour to create a work environment where the immense potential and leadership qualities in women are recognized and encouraged.”About Wishtree:Incorporated in 2011, Wishtree Technologies has been collaborating with the likes of WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and UNHCR over the past 10 years, building on the premise of #technologyforgood. Wishtree’s mission is to enable positive impact with the latest technology expertise, and it is this value proposition that makes the company the best-fit technology partner for organizations all over the world ranging from UN agencies and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, please visit the company website