Sangiovanni Partners, Ltd Launches New Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Practice
Fractional CMO Advisory & Consulting Services Designed to Meet Needs of Early-Stage Venture Capital and Private Equity-Backed Companies
Having a well-formulated growth strategy early in a company's lifespan accelerates the time to achieve investor milestones and reach their exit objectives. ”LEEDS, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sangiovanni Partners, an award-winning global marketing agency, announced the launch of a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) practice designed to help emerging companies formulate growth strategies at conception and manage rapidly emerging marketing channels.
The practice is led by CEO and Founder Luis Sangiovanni, who has served as Chief Marketing Officer, has led digital transformation initiatives and consulted with Fortune 500, venture capital and private equity-backed companies, including thebigword Group, WordSynk, Yaliyomo, GmbH, Techwave Inc, Computime, Arla, AMEX, France Telecom and Grupo Ramos.
"Companies recognise that having a great product is the start of their journey. New ventures need a recognised brand and enough awareness in the marketplace to generate demand for their offerings," said Luis Sangiovanni, CEO of Sangiovanni Partners. "Having a well-formulated growth strategy early in a company's lifespan accelerates the time to achieve investor milestones and reach their exit objectives."
Venture capital and private equity-backed companies who may benefit from engaging a Fractional CMO include early-stage start-ups that want expert marketing guidance from the outset of a company's founding and later-stage companies seeking to elevate their marketing performance or need interim marketing leadership.
Additionally, a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) can also be instrumental pre-and post-acquisition, helping to evaluate an acquisition target's marketing performance, digital presence, and the resources required to achieve growth targets and return on shareholder value.
Many vital questions a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) can help CEOs address include:
• What is our go-to-market strategy?
• What is the right level of investment to generate our desired growth targets?
• What are the most effective marketing channels?
• How can we measure marketing investments, customer acquisition cost and lifetime value?
• How do we improve the relevance of our messaging and positioning to our target market and personas?
• How do we generate more demand and extend our customer lifecycle?
• How can we embrace the age of digitalisation?
"With the proliferation of new channels, marketing is more complex than ever. However, for venture and private equity-backed companies, hiring a Fractional CMO is an excellent option for forward-thinking companies who want to accelerate their growth while eliminating the opportunity and direct costs of hiring FTE."
To learn more about Sangiovanni Partners' Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) practice can be found at: https://sangiovannipartners.com/ Or to discuss whether a Fractional CMO is suitable for your company, schedule a consult: https://sangiovannipartners.com/contacts/
ABOUT SANGIOVANNI PARTNERS™
Sangiovanni Partners, Ltd is an award-winning global marketing agency enabling forward-thinking companies to market faster and smarter with Demand Generation services. To learn more about Sangiovanni Partners, Email info@sangiovannipartners.com
