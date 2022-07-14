Electric Bus Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric bus market size is expected to grow from $26.68 billion in 2021 to $29.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The electric buses market size is expected to grow to $47.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Various proactive government initiatives to encourage the use of e-buses, create lucrative growth options for the market.

The electric bus market consists of sales of the electric bus by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are powered exclusively by a zero-emissions electricity source. An electric bus is an electric vehicle (EV) that runs on electricity rather than diesel or gasoline. Onboard batteries, a hydrogen fuel cell, overhead wires, such as in a trolleybus application, or ground-based non-contact conductors can all be used as electrical sources. Recharging capabilities can be added to any of these solutions using onboard technologies like regenerative braking and solar panels, as well as off-board chargers and storage battery banks.

Global Electric Bus Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend in the electric bus market. Companies manufacturing electric buses are investing in technology to maximize passenger load carrying capacity and running time of electric buses to make the whole operation economically viable as well as sustainable for the future.

Global Electric Bus Market Segments

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Battery Type: Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others

By Vehicle Range: Less Than 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles

By Battery Capacity: Upto 400 kWh, Above 400 kWh

By Application: Intercity, Intracity

By Geography: The global electric bus market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric bus global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the electric bus market, electric bus global market share, electric bus market segments and geographies, electric bus global market players, electric bus market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric bus market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Bus Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tata Motors Limited, BYD Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland Limited, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., Zhongtong Bus & Holding Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Proterra, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Scania AB, Ebusco, NFI Group Inc., and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

