The 2026 Passive Active Heating and Cooling Market Would Total $245 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (313) Passive Active Heating and Cooling submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (376 pages, 246 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Passive Active Heating and Cooling Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• Investors' eagerness for financing the $2.52 trillion Passive & Active Heating and Cooling industry
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Availability of Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling, CSP, Direct Solar Water Heating, Heat Pumps, Thermal Energy Storage, Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration and other energy-efficient electric appliances technologies and their cost-performance improvement at a fast pace
• The COP26 investment pledges
• Multi-trillion business opportunities that present the Passive & Active Heating and Cooling market
• Unprecedented public support drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution
• Government subsidies and investments
• The drive of conservative industries (e.g., Building, Electric appliances, Space HAVC, Geothermal and Direct solar Heating) to join the climate control gold rush
The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 313 submarkets.
What does the Passive Active Heating and Cooling Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Passive Active Heating and Cooling market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 6 Passive & Active Heating and Cooling Technologies:
• Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling
• Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
• Direct Solar Water Heating
• Air Source Heat Pumps
• Thermal Energy Storage
• Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
• Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Aalborg CSP, Abengoa Solar, Acciona Energy, ACWA Power, Areva, Azure Power , Baltimore Aircoil Company, BrightSource Energy, BSH Home Appliances, Burns & Mcdonnel, Calmac, Carrier Corporation, Central Electronics, Chemtrols Solar, Climate Change Technologies, Cobra, Daikin Industries Ltd., DC Pro Engineering, DN Tanks, Electrolux, Emmvee Solar Systems, eSolar, Euro Multivision, GlassPoint Solar, Greenera Energy India Pvt, Haier, Iberdrola, Ice Energy Technologies Inc., IndoSolar, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Jupiter Solar Power, Lanco Solar Private, LG, Lointek, Magtor, Mahindra Solar One, Midea , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moser Baer Photovoltaic, NIBE Industrier AB, Novatec, Panasonic Corporation, Rackam, Rioglass Solar, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation), Schott, SENER, Sener Group, Shams Power, Solar Euromed, Solarlite, SolarReserve, Soliterm Group, Sopogy Micro CSP, Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG, The Glen Dimplex Group, Torresol Energy, Vattenfall, Viessmann Group, Whirlpool, Wizard Power
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets.
