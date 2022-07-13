$125 Billion - The 2026 Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution Market, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (326) Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (415 pages, 386 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• To win the war against climate change, we must cultivate and invest trillions in zero-emission Electricity Generation and Distribution infrastructures across the globe
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Investors' eagerness for financing the Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution Industry
• Availability of key Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution technologies and their cost-performance improvement at a fast pace
• Multi-trillion business opportunities
• Unprecedented public support, which drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution
• Government subsidies and investments
The report contains a thorough analysis of 21 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 326 submarkets.
What does the Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 21 Net-Zero Electricity Generation and Distribution Technologies:
• Bioenergy
• Compressed-Air Storage
• Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
• Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling
• Direct Solar Water Heating
• Geothermal Power Generation
• Grid Modernization
• Grid-Scale Battery Storage
• Hydroelectric Energy Storage
• Hydroelectric Power
• Marine Power
• Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW
• Offshore Wind Power
• Onshore Wind Power
• Other Energy Storage Modalities
• Other Renewable Energy
• Rooftop Solar P.V.
• Small Nuclear Reactors
• Solar P.V. (Utility Scale)
• Thermal Energy Storage
• Waste to Energy Plants
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Aalborg CSP, ABB , Abengoa Solar, Acciona Energy, ACWA Power, Advanced Cyclone Systems, S.A., AEG Power Solutions, AES Energy Storage LLC, ALACAES, Alstom Power, Inc., Andritz Hydro, Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo Nucleare , Apex CAES, Aquamarine Power, Areva, Atb Riva Calzoni, Atlantis Resources, Atomenergomash ., Atommash , AWS Ocean Energy, Azure Power , B Fouress, Babcock Power, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bath County Pumped Storage , BDR Thermea, BHEL, BioPower Systems, Bornay , Bosch Thermotechnology, BrightSource Energy, BRUKS Siwertell, Burns & Mcdonnel, BYD , Calmac, Carnegie Wave Energy, Carrier, Castaic Power Plant, Central Electronics, Chaira Hydropower Cascade, Chemtrols Solar, China Guodian Corporation , CKD Blansko, Climate Change Technologies, Cobra, Compte.R. (France), CRRC , DC Pro Engineering, Delta Electronics, Inc. , Detroit Stoker Company, Dinorwig Power, DN Tanks, Doosan , Elecon Engineering , Emmvee Solar Systems, Enercon , Energy Innovations (UK), Enessere , Entracque Power , Envision Energy , eSolar, Euro Multivision, Evergreen Engineering, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Fuji Electric, Fuji Heavy Industries , Ganz EEPM, Garioni Naval (Italy), GE Renewable Energy , General Compression, General Electric, Gilbert Gilkes, GlassPoint Solar, Global Hydro Energy, Goldwind , Gordon Ltd, Grand`Maison , Greenera Energy India Pvt, Guangdong Pumped Storage , GUGLER, Hangzhou Boiler (China), Hanjin , HEITRONICS, Hitachi , Hi-VAWT , Huizhou Pumped Storage , Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc., Hydrostor Inc., Hyosung , Hyundai Heavy Industries , Iberdrola, Ice Energy Technologies Inc., IndoSolar, Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme, Inox Wind , Interra Global Corporation, Japan Steel Works , John King Chains USA, Johnson Controls., Jupiter Solar Power, Justsen Energiteknik (Denmark), Kohlbach Group (Austria), Kolektor Turboinstitut, Končar , La Muela II Pumped Storage , LAMBION Energy Solutions (Germany), Lanco Solar Private, LG Chem , Liyang Pumped Storage , Lointek, Ludington , Machine Sazi Arak , Magnum Development LLC, Mahindra Solar One, MAN SE, Mapna , Marine Current Turbines (MCT), Mavel, Mingtan , Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Modine, Moltex Energy , Moser Baer Photovoltaic, NEC Corporation, NG Advantage, Nibe Industrier, Nordex SE , Novatec, NuScale Power , Ocean Power Technologies, Oceanlinx, OCHSNER Warmepumpen, OKB Gidropress , OKBM Afrikantov , OpenHydro, Ormat, ORPC, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, PacWind , Panasonic , Polytechnik (Austria), Presa de Aldead, Primus Power, Primus windpower, ProcessBarron, Pulse Tidal, Qingyuan , quietrevolution , Raccoon Mountain , Rackam, Rioglass Solar, RRB Energy Limited , Samsung SDI, SANY , Sardar Sarovar , Schott, Seabased, SENER, Sener Group, Shams Power, Shanghai Electric , Shanghai Industrial Boiler (China), Shin Takasegawa , Siemens, Sinovel , SNC-Lavalin, Solar Euromed, Solar Turbines, Inc., Solarlite, SolarReserve, Soliterm Group, Sopogy Micro CSP, SoyutWind, Stiebel Eltron, Storelectric Ltd., STX Windpower, Suzlon , TECO , Terrestial Energy , Tesla, Tesup , The AES Corporation, Thermal energy storage Vsetín, Tianhuangping, Torresol Energy, Torxx Kinetic Pulverizer, Toshiba, Trane, TrinaBESS, TUGE Energia , UNISON , United Heavy Machinery , Urban Green Energy , Vaillant, Vattenfall, Verdant Power, Vergnet , Vestas , Viessmann, Voith GmbH, WEG , Wello Oy, Wellons (USA), Western Power (China), Westinghouse Electric , Wizard Power, Wolf Material Handling Systems, World Wind , Wuxi Huaguang Boiler (China), Xant , Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, Zhengzhou Boiler (China).
