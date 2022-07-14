Enuit Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 2 Examination, reinforcing their commitment to Data Security
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enuit Inc, an award-winning provider of enterprise risk management (ETRM / CTRM) solutions for energy and commodities trading companies worldwide, today announced that it has successfully completed their SOC 2 Type 2 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination. The examination affirms Enuit’s long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers that trust Enuit to secure, control, and efficiently manage sensitive data.
Chunxing Shen, Enuit’s CIO said, “We are extremely proud that Enuit is now a SOC 2 Type 2 examined service organization for Commodity Trading Risk Management Software and Hosting Services. I’m grateful for the sponsorship and commitment the Enuit’s senior management team has put into building a secure environment both internally and for our Enuit hosted or self-hosted clients.
This effort further solidifies Enuit’s drive to ensure clients have peace of mind when using their Risk Management Solutions. Over the next several months Enuit will kick off the ISO 27001 certification process in addition to evaluating other potential compliance initiatives to make Enuit's process and services more secure, protected, and reliable.
Enuit selected 360 Advanced, Inc., a cybersecurity and compliance firm with a mission of “Making Better Businesses” to perform the demanding third-party examination against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The SOC examination provides reasonable assurance about the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the company’s controls against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is “Making Better Businesses” through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
Media Contact:
Julie Butterfield
jbutterfield@360advanced.com
About Enuit
Enuit was founded in 2008 with a single goal in mind: To bring to market affordable, functional trade management software. Their leading energy and commodity trading risk management solution, Entrade, supports Every commodity, Every feature, and Every user in one place on One Platform.
For more information visit the company’s web site at www.enuit.com
For Enuit inquiries, please contact:
Media Contact:
marketing@enuit.com
Mark Tredway
Enuit LLC
+1 281-456-3690
