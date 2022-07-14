Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,108 in the last 365 days.

Defence Exports 2022 will host a Pre-Conference Workshop

SAE Media Group Reports: On top of the main agenda, SMi Group’s Defence Exports conference will host four dedicated pre and post conference workshops

LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th annual Defence Exports conference will convene in London on September 13th – 14th 2022 to explore global defence trade compliance in depth. A truly global programme, delegates will meet, network, and hear exclusive insight from senior government officials and international trade compliance professionals from around the world.

Interested parties should register at http://www.defence-exports.com/pr4

On top of the main two-day agenda, there will also be 4 focused workshops: 2 pre-conference workshops on the 12th of September and 2 post-conference workshops on the 15th of September.
SAE Media Group are pleased to announce the details of Workshop A, which will take place on 15th September at 08:30am:


……………………………………………

The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3

Sponsors & Exhibitors: OCR International and Pillsbury
For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.

For media enquiries, contact Oana Lefter: at olefter@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6164.


SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference
Conference: 13 – 14 September 2022
Workshops A and B: 12 September 2022
Workshops C and D: 15 September 2022
London, UK
http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3
#DefenceExports


---END---

About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

Lamprini Balasi
SAE Media Group
+44 20 7827 6164
email us here

You just read:

Defence Exports 2022 will host a Pre-Conference Workshop

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.