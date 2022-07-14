Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insurance fraud detection market size is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%. The increase in cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the insurance fraud detection market.

Want To Learn More On The Insurance Fraud Detection Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6399&type=smp

The insurance fraud detection market consists of sales of insurance fraud detection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in the identification and prevention of fraudulent activities related to money or insurance. Numerous software-based solutions are used to analyze historic patterns and incidents to predict future occurrences. Insurance fraud detection is generally used by organizations for fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance to safeguard databases and identify vulnerabilities.

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key insurance fraud detection market trends gaining popularity. Many companies are offering new solutions with upgraded technologies to improve the monitoring and identification of insurance fraud claims for their customers, which is shaping the insurance fraud detection market outlook. For instance, in December 2021, Crawford & Company, a US-based independent claims management company, launched the Crawford Intelligent Fraud Detection solution. This innovative solution combines human expertise with forensic analysis, leveraging DXC Luxoft's Financial Crimes Intelligence platform in collaboration with IBM to improve the detection and management of fraudulent claims. Crawford's significant knowledge and skills are leveraged in this solution, which uses AI to assist customers in detecting and managing insurance fraud.

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Segments

The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented:

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Application: Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment and Billing Fraud, Money Laundering

By End-User: Insurance Companies, Agents and Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, Others

By Geography: The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-fraud-detection-global-market-report

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides insurance fraud detection market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the insurance fraud detection global market, insurance fraud detection global market share, insurance fraud detection global market segments and geographies, insurance fraud detection global market players, insurance fraud detection market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The insurance fraud detection market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Datawalk Inc., DXC Technology Co., Experian PLC, Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., FRISS, IBM Corp., Iovation Inc., Kount Inc., LexisNexis, Oracle Corp., Scorto Inc., TransUnion LLC, Wipro Ltd., Accenture, CI Worldwide Inc., Equifax Inc, and Perceptiviti.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 – By Security Type (Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Web and Email Security), By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance), By End User (Corporate, Individual), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-global-market-report

Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2022 – By Fraud Type (Check Fraud, Identity Fraud, Internet /Online Fraud, Investment Fraud, Payment Frauds, Insurance Fraud), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Reporting, Visualization), By Application (Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic Payment), By End User (Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fraud-detection-and-prevention-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC