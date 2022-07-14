GMEX Group Wins Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company 2022

GMEX Group has been awarded winner of the Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company 2022 in Acquisition International’s Worldwide Finance Awards 2022.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMEX Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded winner of the Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company 2022 in Acquisition International’s Worldwide Finance Awards 2022.

GMEX Group is in its tenth anniversary year. While its business started in traditional finance, developing exchange matching engines, clearing, settlement and custodial solutions, the firm was early to get involved in the digital assets space in 2017 with the subsequent launch of the GMEX Fusion, a unique centralised and distributed ledger market infrastructure suite for exchanges and post trade operators. It now has multiple solutions, including its MultiHub ‘network of networks’ service, which bridges both traditional and digital assets, removing the need to integrate with multiple venues and custodians. This integrates with Pyctor (a recent acquisition from ING), which is a highly secure digital asset custody solution and blockchain settlement network that is interoperable with multiple public and private chains. Sitting at that intersection, GMEX is a hybrid finance specialist, making it a fitting entrant for this award.

Gabrielle Ellis, Awards Coordinator for Acquisition International commented: “These awards were originally launched several years ago to highlight those who have looked to redefine the industry, innovate on past best practices, and spearhead greater change on the landscape. As always, it has been a pleasure to recognise all those that have been listed among the winners of the 2022 programme – congratulations!”

Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group said: “GMEX Group is the first company to offer an end-to-end multi-asset, multi-sector Hybrid Finance solution designed for regulated environments, which bridges the gap between off-chain Traditional Finance (TradFi) and on-chain Decentralized Finance (DeFi) across jurisdictions. We are pioneering in the domain of hybrid finance and are thrilled to have our success formally recognised with this award.”

