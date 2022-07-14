Nearing Acquisition of Multi-Million Dollar Yearly revenue Black Rock Bar & Grills: Gourmet Provisions Stock Symbol GMPR
GMPR's recent accomplishments. We appreciate and value our loyal shareholders and we have a bias expectation that their loyalty will be greatly rewarded as we accomplish our corporate goal!”TRAFFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearing Acquisition of Multi-Million Dollar Annual Revenue Black Rock Bar & Grills Plus Other High-Value Projects with Planned NASDAQ Uplisting: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (Stock Symbol: GMPR)
— Jim Vowler: GMPR CEO
Established Subsidiaries Offering Specialty Pizza and Trendy Food Products.
Pending Acquisition of Multi-Million Annual Revenue Dollar Black Rock Bar & Grill Operations.
Planned Up-Listing to the NASDAQ Exchange.
Deal to Feed US Military Troops in Kuwait.
Partnership with Comedian Terrence K. Williams for Gourmet Pancake Mix Under Custom Brand Cousin T’s.
50/50 Deal with a Pittsburgh Based $16 Million Annual Candy Company.
Partnering with a World-Renowned Cosmetic Manufacturer to Produce an Exclusive Line of High-End Lipstick.
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (OTC: GMPR) GMPR has five wholly-owned subsidiaries; Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.
On July 8th GMPR announced a corporate update from its President and CEO James C. Vowler. Which included the following information.
GMPR has finalized pre audits and audited financials with M&K CPAS, PLLC to finish the necessary financial statements for uplisting to NASDAQ, hire fulltime CFO; Acquisition of Black Rock Bar & Grill; Pizza Fusion deal with US Military; Cousin T's expansion into retail and introduction of new products; Jose Madrid Salsa into food distributor McAneny Foods; PopsyCakes partnered with $16 million Chocolate company in Pittsburgh.
Audits - GMPR engaged the services of Rick Weiner to finalize the pre-audits, finish the necessary financial statements and potentially become fulltime CFO.
The delays in the pre audits were the result of two factors: Black Rock was supposed to supply GMPR with their financial statements by October 1, 2021. GMPR received the financials late January 2022; Second attributing factor for completion of the pre audits, after partial review of the Jose Madrid Salsa Financial statements the previously engaged pre auditor determined they needed to be reconstructed and their six-digit proposed fee was more than the cost of an annual salary of a fulltime CFO. Solution, GMPR received the complete Black Rock financial statements and complimentarily paperwork and has engaged Mr. Weiner to complete the necessary pre audits in a timely manner.
Black Rock Bar & Grill - GMPR signed a letter of intent to purchase multiple Black Rock Bar & Grill locations and is currently in review and finalizing non-toxic, non-diluting funding to close the Black Rock deal. GMPR is doing its due diligence and expects to close on 3 Florida locations and Master Franchising rights for the states of Georgia & Pennsylvania this quarter. GMPR had the funding in place to close the Black Rock deal in the 4 quarter 2021, delays in receiving the financial statements from Black Rock and a downturn in the market caused the company to seek out other funding sources.
Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website at: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/
Pizza Fusion - GMPR acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the motto 'Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!' and is Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 150+ grocery stores, in 5 different states, through two food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers.
In March GMPR was 1 of 22 companies invited to the DeCA Arm Forces Food Service Military Show in Petersburg, VA. In April GMPR was requested to cook samples of its Pizza Fusion Founders Pie at Fort Jackson in South Carolina for the US General in command of the troops in Kuwait and his team. In June the US Military requested GMPR shrink wrap and overnight the final samples of its Pizza Fusion Founders Pie to a military base in NJ, where the frozen pizzas were loaded onto a US Military ship bound for Kuwait. GMPR has been approved to feed 36,000 US Troops based in Kuwait.
About Cousin T's - GMPR signed a distribution partnership with comedian Terrence K. Williams and launched his Gourmet line of Pancake mix under Williams' brand Cousin T's. GMPR has spent the past year working with Williams to develop a custom line of Gourmet Pancake Mix & Maple Syrup along with the essential retail distribution network.
Visit the Cousin T's website at: http://www.CousinTs.com
Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada Pennsylvania based on food distributor McAneny Brothers, Inc will begin carrying and distributing 10 of Jose Madrid Salsas "The Healthy Fundraiser" (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR). McAneny Brothers is a full service convenience and grocery store distributor, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 1,300 retail customers.
GMPR Wholly Owned Subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa currently has their 28 Gourmet Salas in 100+ Grocery, Convenience & Liquor Stores throughout Ohio. JMS started selling its Gourmet Salsas in 1993 and quickly established the brand as the #1 Salsa Fundraiser nationwide.
PopsyCakes - GMPR signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution.
Christopher Street Products - GMPR is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick.
For more information on Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) visit these websites:
https://www.gourmetprovisionsinternational.com.
Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com
Christopher Street Products: https//ww.i09321.wixsite.com/christopherstreetnyc
