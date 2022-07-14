Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3002237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 at 1726 hours.

STREET: Vermont Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodford City Road

WEATHER: Clear and 80 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Shadow

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor (non-life threatening)

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that a 17 year old male operator of a motorcycle was travelling west on Route 9 and entering an active work area. Traffic was stopped due to one lane being shut down for utility work. The male operator came over a crest in the road and observed traffic stopped in the westbound lane. The operator tried to stop quickly which resulted in his rear tire skidding and the motorcycle falling onto its side and ejecting the operator.

The operator was later transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rescue Squad.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 301 (Persons required to register)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421