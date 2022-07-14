Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3002237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 at 1726 hours.
STREET: Vermont Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodford City Road
WEATHER: Clear and 80 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Shadow
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor (non-life threatening)
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that a 17 year old male operator of a motorcycle was travelling west on Route 9 and entering an active work area. Traffic was stopped due to one lane being shut down for utility work. The male operator came over a crest in the road and observed traffic stopped in the westbound lane. The operator tried to stop quickly which resulted in his rear tire skidding and the motorcycle falling onto its side and ejecting the operator.
The operator was later transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rescue Squad.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 301 (Persons required to register)
